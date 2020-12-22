St. Matthews police seek ATM vandals

The St. Matthews Police Department is seeking the people responsible for damaging the CPM Federal Credit Union ATM at 606 F R Huff Drive on Dec. 14.

Police Chief Mike Smalls said whoever attempted to break into the machine did not take any money from it.

Officers responded to the scene after an alarm call at 3:32 a.m., according to a police incident report.

While they didn’t find anyone at the scene, they did find a green Ford F250 and a yellow rope.

The items were apparently used to pull the ATM away from its base, the report states.

The keys were inside of the truck. Someone in Charleston had reported the vehicle was stolen.

Officers also found a screwdriver, a small sledge hammer and a crow bar. Officers collected them and placed them into evidence.

There’s an estimated $10,000 in damage to the ATM. It remains closed.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call the St. Matthews Police Department at 803-874-2131. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

