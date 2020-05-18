St. Matthews murder-suicide: Daughters tried to defend mother

When he saw Jordan standing at the back of his property, he told him to go back home, the report said.

Moments later, the neighbor heard two more gunshots and law enforcement began arriving.

In the meantime, Shantasia Stroman, the 18-year-old daughter who was shot in the arm, fled to another neighbor’s house to get help.

One of the daughters told deputies that she, her three sisters and mother were on the way home from Myrtle Beach when one of the sisters noticed Jordan was following them.

When they arrived at the residence, Singleton and Jordan began to argue, a daughter told deputies. She said Singleton told Jordan that she was going to break up with him because she had a new boyfriend, who also went to the beach with them.

The argument began outside of the home, the report states.

The daughter said that when her mother told Jordan her intentions, he became irate, ran into the house where he retrieved a gun and then came back outside.

Singleton told her daughters to go inside the house.

While they were inside, they watched Jordan choking their mother by the shed in the backyard.