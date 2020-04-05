St. Matthews man sentenced to house arrest in Orangeburg shooting

A St. Matthews man will remain on conditional house arrest after he admitted he shot a 16-year-old.
Terrence Jeovaney Haigler, 27, of 109 Herlong Ave., pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and battery and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of house arrest.
Dickson said Haigler is allowed to work, continue youth work and other activities allowed by statute.
He also ordered Haigler to pay restitution.
The shooting stemmed from a Dec. 16, 2017, incident in the parking lot of Wendy’s, located at 746 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.
At that time, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said that there was a disagreement over the sale of an Apple iPhone 6s.
Haigler was accused of firing the shot that struck the teen.
A grand jury indicted Haigler on his original charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
In other pleas:
• Daquan Montrel Milhouse-Keitt, 21, of 192 Neeses Camp Ground, Neeses, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He also ordered Milhouse-Keitt to compete anger management and mental health treatment.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of pointing or presenting firearms at a person.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony
• Charles Edward Felder, 70, of 1234 Jernigan Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a $100 fine.
A grand jury indicted Felder on his original charge of second-offense driving under the influence less than .10 blood-alcohol concentration.
• Eric Cliff Harding, 39, of 2478 Char Augusta Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Harding credit for time served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since July 28, 2019.
He also ordered Harding to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
