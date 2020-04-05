St. Matthews man sentenced to house arrest in Orangeburg shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A St. Matthews man will remain on conditional house arrest after he admitted he shot a 16-year-old.

Terrence Jeovaney Haigler, 27, of 109 Herlong Ave., pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and battery and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of house arrest.

Dickson said Haigler is allowed to work, continue youth work and other activities allowed by statute.

He also ordered Haigler to pay restitution.

The shooting stemmed from a Dec. 16, 2017, incident in the parking lot of Wendy’s, located at 746 John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg.

At that time, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said that there was a disagreement over the sale of an Apple iPhone 6s.

Haigler was accused of firing the shot that struck the teen.

A grand jury indicted Haigler on his original charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

