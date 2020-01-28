{{featured_button_text}}
A St. Matthews man is dead and the shooter remains at large, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. 

Sheriff Thomas Summers said Cori Javon Matthews, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to a Calhoun Road address in St. Matthews at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

They discovered Matthews had multiple gunshots wounds, Summers said.

Calhoun County EMS transported Matthews to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, where he later died.

“Deputies worked the scene late into the night and followed leads into early morning hours” on Tuesday, Summers said.

Whoever shot and killed Matthews is not yet in custody.

“We need the public’s help getting this dangerous person off of our streets,” Summers added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

