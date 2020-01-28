A St. Matthews man is dead and the shooter remains at large, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Thomas Summers said Cori Javon Matthews, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies responded to a Calhoun Road address in St. Matthews at 10:30 p.m. Monday.
They discovered Matthews had multiple gunshots wounds, Summers said.
You have free articles remaining.
Calhoun County EMS transported Matthews to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, where he later died.
“Deputies worked the scene late into the night and followed leads into early morning hours” on Tuesday, Summers said.
Whoever shot and killed Matthews is not yet in custody.
“We need the public’s help getting this dangerous person off of our streets,” Summers added.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.