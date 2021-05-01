St. Matthews man guilty in stabbing

A 31-year-old St. Matthews man is spending the next several years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend’s face and neck.
Jasmine Lekendall Jones, of 108 Reid Street, pleaded guilty last month to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 11 years in prison. He gave Jones credit for having already served 614 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He also ordered Jones to continue with mental health intervention.
A grand jury indicted Jones on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety also charged him with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Prosecutors dismissed those charges as part of Jones’ plea agreement.
Warrants said Jones stabbed the woman’s face at least five times, with some of the cuts reaching her bones.
She had to be placed on a ventilator, warrants said.
In other recent pleas:
• Javon Shabazz Smith, 36, of 126 Press Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery and throwing bodily fluids on a corrections officer.
Dickson sentenced him to one year for strong-arm robbery and five years for throwing bodily fluids on the corrections officer.
Dickson ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning the length of his sentences total six years.
The judge gave Smith credit for having already served 523 days in jail.
He noted that Smith needs psychiatric care.
Smith also faced a charge of bribery for allegedly offering sexual favors to the officer who arrested him in exchange for letting him go.
As part of Smith’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped that charge.
Warrants said Smith robbed an employee of Dollar General, located at 212 Porcher Avenue in Eutawville, by reaching over with both hands and taking approximately $110 from the cash register before he fled the store on foot.
The Eutawville police chief asked on Facebook for the public’s help finding the robber.
A baseball game was underway in Eutawville at the time and spectators of the game saw Smith there. A few spectators spoke with him while they waited for law enforcement to arrive.
The incident happened on Nov. 5, 2019.
While he was in jail, Smith threw urine in the face of a jail guard who was trying to give him food.
• Julie A. Dyches, 58, of 80 Thankful Cemetery Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
• Kelvin Anderson Mitchell II, 21, of 3604 East King Henry Drive, Florence, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He gave Mitchell credit for having already served three days in jail.
He also ordered Mitchell to pay restitution to the woman he struck in the face, injuring her nose.
• Kenneth Wilson Elliott, 61, of 1348 Marshall Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Dickson sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or serve 30 days in jail.
Elliott originally faced the charge of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .10 but less than .16, however, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving instead.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license in possession.
• Kerry Allen Johnson, 26, of 274 Stacey Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison. After he serves 30 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to one year of probation.
During that time, he’s required to complete anger management or a similar program.
• Lavincent Felder, 19, of 130 Lakeview Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Felder credit for having already served one day in jail.
He also ordered Felder to work full-time.
• Marion Kale Till, 58, of 869 Gramling Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.