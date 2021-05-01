St. Matthews man guilty in stabbing

Dickson sentenced him to one year for strong-arm robbery and five years for throwing bodily fluids on the corrections officer.

Dickson ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning the length of his sentences total six years.

The judge gave Smith credit for having already served 523 days in jail.

He noted that Smith needs psychiatric care.

Smith also faced a charge of bribery for allegedly offering sexual favors to the officer who arrested him in exchange for letting him go.

As part of Smith’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped that charge.

Warrants said Smith robbed an employee of Dollar General, located at 212 Porcher Avenue in Eutawville, by reaching over with both hands and taking approximately $110 from the cash register before he fled the store on foot.

The Eutawville police chief asked on Facebook for the public’s help finding the robber.

A baseball game was underway in Eutawville at the time and spectators of the game saw Smith there. A few spectators spoke with him while they waited for law enforcement to arrive.

The incident happened on Nov. 5, 2019.