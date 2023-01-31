St. Matthews man guilty in catalytic converter theft

A 33-year-old St. Matthews man admitted his guilt in an Aug. 22, 2022 incident involving the theft of a catalytic converter on Wingate Street in Orangeburg.

Brandon Lee Hanna, of 170 Wild Rose Road, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of transporting or possessing stolen nonferrous metals.

During a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. After he serves 18 months, the remainder of his term will be suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Hanna to pay restitution and complete substance abuse counseling.

Taylor gave Hanna credit for having already served 10 months in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Hanna’s following charges: malicious injury to personal property valued $2,000 or less and possession of implements capable of being used in a crime.

Charges remain pending against Hanna’s two co-defendants, both from Orangeburg: Tracy Burke Hughes, 58, of Willington Drive and David Ryan Jones, 36, of 133 Odell Drive.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Marshall Bernard Felder, 32, of 143 Cold Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time there.

Prosecutors dismissed Felder’s charges of reckless driving and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

• Kareem Jomon Fludd, 23, of 122 Scenic Drive, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Taylor sentenced him to pay a $100 fine within 60 days or report to jail for 90 days.

• Shari Danielle Frazier, 38, of 124 Harbison Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.

Taylor sentenced her to one day in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time there.

• Calvin Goff, 64, of 206 Bonanza Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting with enhancement.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison, provided that after he serves 116 days, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Goff credit for having already served 116 days in jail.

As part of Goff’s probation requirement, Taylor ordered him to complete at least six months at an inpatient drug treatment facility.

Prosecutors dismissed Goff’s two counts of shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.

• Brandi Lea Gonzales, 36, of 4428 Birch Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor sentenced her to 65 days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time there.

• Cheryl Lashea Graham, 42, of 1439 River Front Road, Charleston, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card theft and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Taylor sentenced her to five years in prison, provided that after she serves one year, the remainder of her term will be suspended to five years of probation.

He gave Graham credit for having already served 182 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Graham’s two charges of financial transaction card fraud valued $500 or more during a six-month period.

• Treyvion Shaleek High, 24, of 1001 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Taylor sentenced him to pay a $100 fine or spend 10 days in jail.

• Tymara Marie Irick, 25, of 217 Casa Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Taylor sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year, suspended to two days in jail.

He gave Irick credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Charles Quincy Jackson, 41, of 68 Peterkin Street, Denmark, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served four days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Jackson credit for having already served four days in jail.

• Leroy Antwan Jenkins, 41, of 244 Sanibel Drive, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Jenkins credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Jenkins’ charges of first-offense driving under suspension and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a schedule drug.

• Nick Taiste, 21, of Hugine Suites Building K, S.C. State University, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to 30 months of probation.

He gave Taiste credit for having already served two days in jail.