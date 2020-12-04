St. Matthews man guilty in 2012 murder; retrial ends in conviction

A St. Matthews man who successfully appealed his murder conviction has again been found guilty in the shooting death of 28-year-old Taneris Hamilton.

A jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes Thursday before finding 29-year-old Lamont Antonio Samuel guilty of murder, 1st Circuit First Assistant Solicitor Don Sorenson said.

Circuit Judge G. Thomas Cooper sentenced Samuel to 37 years in prison.

“Hopefully this will finally bring some closure to the victim Taneris Hamilton’s family, as they have been reliving this horrible situation over and over for the last eight-and-a-half years,” Sorenson said.

Hamilton was shot at least 11 times by three different weapons on March 20, 2012.

Samuel was originally convicted of murder in 2013 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He appealed the conviction to the S.C. Supreme Court because he claimed a judge wouldn’t let him represent himself in the trial.

On Feb. 28, 2018, in a 3-2 majority, the S.C. Supreme Court reversed Samuel’s conviction.

“The majority find that the trial judge erroneously denied Samuel’s motion” to represent himself at his June 2013 trial, according to court records.