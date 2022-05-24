St. Matthews man gets 6-year fed. sentence

A St. Matthews man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison.

Jerry Jarell McKnight, Jr., 28, of St. Matthews, has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

McKnight pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence presented in court showed that on Jan. 6, 2019, a Santee Police officer spotted a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 15 allegedly speeding and committing various traffic violations.

The officer conducted a traffic stop. He claimed that he smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle.

The officer conducted a search.

He claimed that he found methamphetamine packaged in numerous types of packaging consistent with distribution, a digital scale, and a loaded Springfield Armory .40-caliber pistol on McKnight, a passenger in the vehicle.

An analysis conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division determined that McKnight’s DNA was on the firearm and its magazine, and McKnight appeared to make admissions related to the firearm and drug distribution on recorded jail calls, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented also indicated that McKnight had numerous prior felony convictions, including a 10-year sentence for first-degree assault and battery in connection with an Orangeburg County shooting.

He also had convictions for accessory after the fact of a felony, in which a person was shot and killed in Orangeburg County; accessory after the fact of a felony, in which a person was shot and killed in Orangeburg County; as well as convictions related to drug possession, burglary and shoplifting.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced McKnight to 77 months imprisonment to be followed by three years of court ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The court revoked McKnight’s credit for acceptance of responsibility due to conduct following his guilty plea, including numerous frivolous court filings and making claims inconsistent with acceptance of responsibility. He’s appealing the sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Santee Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott B. Daniels prosecuted the case.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0