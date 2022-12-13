St. Matthews man faces charge of felony DUI

A 53-year-old St. Matthews man is facing multiple charges following a fatal collision on Sunday afternoon just outside of Orangeburg.

Kurt Taylor Merritt, of 2442 Fort Motte Road, is facing charge of first-offense driving under suspension with a license not suspended for DUI, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and felony DUI resulting in death.

Killed in the collision was 22-year-old Bamberg resident Christa Cailynn Morris, a mother to a 2-year-old.

The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. when a 1998 Toyota Camry, allegedly driven by Merritt, traveled off the right side of the road, struck an unoccupied vehicle and then struck Morris. Morris was on the shoulder of the road due to a previous collision, reported S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt hours after it occurred.

The Camry was traveling east on S.C. Highway 4 near Zeigler Street, two miles west of Orangeburg, when the collision occurred.

“Thank you for never leaving my side,” Carlee Morris said. She and Cailynn Morris are sisters.

“Never did I think I would feel so empty,” she added.

“All I want is for you to come back to us,” she said.

She noted that their father died in July 2021. She described how she and her sister clung to each other through that difficult time.

“Our world’s turned upside down,” she said.

“I will continue to fight and fight for your baby girl. You deserved so much more than this world had to offer,” she said.

“She was an amazing mother,” said Cailynn Morris’ mom, Heather Smoak.

“I have to learn how to tell this baby that her mama’s not coming back,” she said.

“She worked three jobs,” she added.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, y’all,” Merritt said during a Tuesday bond hearing before Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex

“It was never intentional, I swear. It was such an accident. I couldn’t see anything,” he added.

Lawrence urged Merritt not to say anything, reminding him that the hearing was recorded and anything he said could be held against him later.

Ray Ellen Bunch, a close friend who referred to Cailynn Morris as a sister, also spoke during the hearing.

“This is the biggest nightmare,” she said.

“She was the glue that held us together,” she said.

Attorney Russell Blanchard, who was filling in for Charlie Williams, was present and representing Cailynn Morris’ family.

They each asked for the court to deny bond.

Lawrence asked Merritt if he’d ever been in trouble before.

“Nothing like this,” he said.

“I couldn’t see anything. The car slid and I couldn’t hit the brakes,” he said.

Lawrence reminded him not to speak about details of the incident during the hearing.

Lawrence expressed her condolences to Cailynn Morris’ family.

“I pray you will find peace as time goes on,” she said.

Lawrence denied Merritt’s bond, deferring the decision for a circuit judge to consider at a later date.

“Thank yous” could be heard between sobs from Cailynn Morris’ family.

The fatal collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

If convicted, Merritt faces up to 25 years in prison.