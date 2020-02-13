St. Matthews man charged with shooting car in Orangeburg

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A St. Matthews man is accused of shooting a car on U.S. Highway 301.
Anthony “Wally” Obrian Elmore, 43, of 146 Raymond Court, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody on Feb. 11.
Warrants accuse Elmore of approaching a woman after another man dropped her off at her residence on Dec. 29, 2019.
Elmore allegedly told the woman, “I’m going to cut him off” and then caught up with the man on U.S. Highway 301 south.
Warrants go on to claim that he “fired a single shot with malice aforethought, hitting the victim’s vehicle behind the driver’s seat.”
You have free articles remaining.
Elmore allegedly made a U-turn on U.S. 301, headed north and sped away.
If convicted, Elmore faces up to 30 years in prison.
An Orangeburg municipal judge set Elmore’s bond at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, officers are searching for three males who robbed two people at gunpoint at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1367 Grove Park, according to a heavily redacted police incident report.
The robbers stole a brown leather wallet containing a driver’s license and debit cards. They also got an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and a pink purse which contained an orange wallet, passport, debit cards and $100 in cash.
The value of the stolen items is $1,700.
The robbers are described as skinny black males. One of them was wearing a grey hoodie and another one was wearing a red ski mask.
If anyone has information about this robbery, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD