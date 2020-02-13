St. Matthews man charged with shooting car in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

A St. Matthews man is accused of shooting a car on U.S. Highway 301.

Anthony “Wally” Obrian Elmore, 43, of 146 Raymond Court, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody on Feb. 11.

Warrants accuse Elmore of approaching a woman after another man dropped her off at her residence on Dec. 29, 2019.

Elmore allegedly told the woman, “I’m going to cut him off” and then caught up with the man on U.S. Highway 301 south.

Warrants go on to claim that he “fired a single shot with malice aforethought, hitting the victim’s vehicle behind the driver’s seat.”

Elmore allegedly made a U-turn on U.S. 301, headed north and sped away.

If convicted, Elmore faces up to 30 years in prison.

An Orangeburg municipal judge set Elmore’s bond at $100,000.