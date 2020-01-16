Orangeburg
A St. Matthews man is accused of driving a stolen vehicle in Orangeburg.
Larry James Pondexter, 28, of 41 Crossvine Court, St. Matthews is charged with second-offense driving under suspension and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also had an outstanding warrant for simple possession of marijuana.
Orangeburg police encountered Pondexter as they were helping the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office find an assault suspect, according to an incident report.
Deputies were searching for a white Ford Focus that was seen leaving the scene of the assault.
At 7:09 p.m., an ODPS officer responded to the area of Broughton Street and Pinehill Road to assist deputies in locating the vehicle.
The officer saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
According to the incident report, the vehicle made an abrupt right turn onto Pinehill Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then pulled into a residential driveway on Pinehill Road.
Police allege Pondexter was the driver. They claim he told officers that the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
The officer confirmed through the Department of Motor Vehicles that Pondexter’s driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay traffic tickets.
The officer also learned that the Ford Focus, bearing a North Carolina license plate, had been reported stolen out Henderson County. It is valued at approximately $12,000.
A sheriff’s deputy also responded to the scene and made contact with one of the passengers regarding the alleged assault. The passenger was taken into custody on the misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and battery.
When the passenger spoke with the deputy, he “produced an open 40-ounce bottle of Olde English Malt Liquor from beneath his seat,” according to the incident report. ODPS cited that passenger for open container.
If Pondexter is convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.
A municipal judge set his bond at $6,270 and released him on his personal recognizance on Thursday.
