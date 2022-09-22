St. Matthews man charged in break-in; vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Orangeburg found at scene

A 22-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of breaking into a Cameron home on Monday, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Shidarius Ahmad Tyre Ellis, of Mack Street, is charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine base.

The break-in was discovered at 5:20 p.m. Monday when a Chimney Swift Circle resident walked into his home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The resident discovered a man in the home who allegedly didn’t have permission to be there, the report said. The resident claims he told the man to leave, but the man refused.

Deputies arrived and called out for the man to leave the home, but he didn’t respond to the deputies’ calls, the report claims.

Deputies went in the home and found the man in a rear bedroom. They took him into custody without incident.

The incident report claims deputies found a stolen 9 mm Glock 19 and the keys to a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia in the rear bedroom. Deputies found the stolen GMC Acadia in the backyard.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed that the GMC Acadia was stolen at gunpoint earlier that day on Ellis Avenue. The handgun was stolen in St. Matthews.

Deputies took Ellis to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Once there, a corrections officer allegedly found a folded blunt wrapper containing a white powdery substance in one of Ellis’ pockets.

On Tuesday, Calhoun County Magistrate Joseph Teague set Ellis’ bond at $1.3 million.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate Monday’s carjacking.

Ellis has a 2017 conviction for attempted armed robbery.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.