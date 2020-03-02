St. Matthews man allegedly punches chokes woman

St. Matthews Police Department

A St. Matthews man allegedly punched and choked a St. Matthews woman in her home after an argument over money.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the woman reported that the suspect followed her back to her home and started an argument with her about getting change for a 100 dollar bill, and when she said she had no money, he allegedly struck her in the head several times. She said that he punched her in the face and choked her.

When her daughter came to help her, the suspect took her wallet and took $180. She said she left the house in fear for her life.

In other reports:

• On Feb. 23, a police officer who had prior knowledge of the suspect observed a St. Matthews woman driving under suspension. After confirmation, the officer stopped the woman, issued a traffic ticket and had her car towed.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

On Feb. 18, a St. Matthews man reported that someone broke into his home, took $150 in change and removed a 65-inch Samsung TV, but dropped and damaged it. The loss was valued at $700.

