St. Matthews man allegedly punches chokes woman
0 comments
editor's pick

St. Matthews man allegedly punches chokes woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cops illustration badge

St. Matthews Police Department

A St. Matthews man allegedly punched and choked a St. Matthews woman in her home after an argument over money.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the woman reported that the suspect followed her back to her home and started an argument with her about getting change for a 100 dollar bill, and when she said she had no money, he allegedly struck her in the head several times. She said that he punched her in the face and choked her.

When her daughter came to help her, the suspect took her wallet and took $180. She said she left the house in fear for her life.

Suspicious person reported at Elloree plant

In other reports:

• On Feb. 23, a police officer who had prior knowledge of the suspect observed a St. Matthews woman driving under suspension. After confirmation, the officer stopped the woman, issued a traffic ticket and had her car towed.

Deputies probe diesel thefts

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

On Feb. 18, a St. Matthews man reported that someone broke into his home, took $150 in change and removed a 65-inch Samsung TV, but dropped and damaged it. The loss was valued at $700.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News