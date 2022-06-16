St. Matthews man admits throwing bodily fluids at guard

A St. Matthews man was sentenced to jail time for his attack on a guard.

Antonio Brandon White, 32, of 2008 Liberty St., St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to throwing bodily fluids on a corrections officer.

Circuit Judge Cothran Ferrell sentenced him to 30 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and gave him credit for time served.

In other pleas:

• Katherine Heatley Watkins, 52, of 324 Tucker Road, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to five counts of financial transaction card theft.

Ferrell sentenced her to prison for five years, suspended to five years of probation. He gave her credit for having already served 20 days in jail.

He also ordered Watkins to pay restitution.

As part of Watkins’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed 44 additional counts of financial transaction card theft.

• Timothy Wayne Walters, 48, of 534 Patton Road, Reevesville, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Ferrell sentenced him to 90 days in jail. Walters was given credit for having already served five days there.

Walters can serve his jail time on weekends.

As part of Walters’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and third or subsequent driving under suspension, license not suspended for driving under the influence.

• Machelle Watson Williams, 49, of 305 Bim St., Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount given.

She was originally charged with forgery valued at $10,000 or less, but pleaded guilty to forgery no dollar amount given instead.

Ferrell sentenced her to jail for 10 days, giving her credit for time served.

• Tyrone Asbury, 39, of 1424 Farrington Way, Apt. D, Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Ferrell sentenced him to prison for four years, suspended to probation for 18 months.

• David Anthony Deleon, 29, of 420 Hadwin Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Ferrell sentenced him to jail for two years, giving him credit for time served.

• Bradley Clayton Helms, 58, of 2147 Francis Marion Blvd., Summerton, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration of .16 or more.

Ferrell sentenced him to prison for one year, suspended to two years of probation after he serves 10 days in jail.

Ferrell is allowing Helms to serve his jail time on weekends.

• Chrishawn Tyrease Keitt, 22, of 110 Perfume Court, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense DUI less than .10 blood alcohol concentration; first-offense DUS, license not suspended for DUI and first-offense possession of narcotics.

Ferrell sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to probation for 18 months.

He gave Keitt credit for having already served two days in jail.

At prosecutors’ discretion, the following charges were dismissed: first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and open container of beer in a motor vehicle.

• Travon Dominick Darrell Little, 20, of 1052 Williams St., Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol, second-degree domestic violence and violent second-degree burglary.

Ferrell sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Little credit for having already served one day in jail.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.