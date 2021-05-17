St. Matthews man accused of stealing $4,652 in guns

A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a St. Matthews home and gun safe, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Matthew Hoyte Boltin, of 4310 Old State Road, St. Matthews, is facing charges of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, safecracking and first-degree burglary.

Warrants allege that Boltin forced his way into an Evergreen Drive home on May 6, then broke into a gun safe and stole numerous firearms. The firearms are valued at $4,652.

A woman who lives in the home said the laundry room wall had a bullet hole that wasn’t there before the burglary, the incident report states.

Deputies developed Boltin as a suspect early in the case because he’d allegedly been in the home several times previously and was known to the homeowner and her son, the report states.

“Also, the suspect’s tire and shoe impressions were located near the backdoor in the soft sand in the driveway,” the report alleges.

A warrant alleges that Boltin called the owner of the firearms after the incident and said, “I heard your house was shot.”