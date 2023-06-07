Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of robbing a convenience store outside Orangeburg. Officials claim he had a juvenile with him.

Salahuddin Hiram Stready, of 12 Sweetshrub Lane, is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a pistol and attempted armed robbery.

The incident began Monday, when Stready and the juvenile allegedly went to Mike’s Customs auto sales, located at 1440 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg.

A worker told deputies that both males entered the shop. The adult had a gun under his arm and asked to test drive a customer’s vehicle, according to an incident report.

The worker didn’t allow the adult to drive the car. The worker said he wasn’t threatened with the firearm.

The man and the juvenile then left the business.

Moments later, the pair allegedly went to the Quick Store at 1456 Charleston Highway, according to what a worker told deputies.

The adult and juvenile came into the store and the adult allegedly went behind the checkout counter and began to gather some items.

The worker asked him what he was doing.

The adult allegedly replied, “Don’t you see what I got?” and pointed at the gun under his arm.

The adult allegedly went to the food counter and gathered food and drinks.

The worker asked the adult if he was going to pay for the items.

He claims the adult replied, “Do you see mother f - - - - - what I got?” as he and the juvenile left the store.

The incident was captured by the surveillance camera.

A deputy in the area spotted two people matching the description of the adult and juvenile at Orangeburg Manor Apartments.

A search of an apartment turned up a gun that the adult allegedly brandished in both incidents.

The juvenile and his mother were transported to an area where deputies could speak with them. The adult was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A circuit judge may consider setting Stready’s bond at a later date.

If convicted, Stready faces up to 30 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 9 mm Glock 19 Gen 5 handgun from an unlocked 2019 Honda Accord parked at a graduation cookout on Norway Road on Friday. The gun is valued at $839.

• Someone shot into a woman’s Chevrolet Traverse while she was sitting in it on Friday.

The shots came from a white Infiniti as traveled down Kings Road, the woman said.

Deputies collected five .40-caliber shell casings from the road.

One of the bullets went through the rear passenger’s side window of the woman’s SUV.

The woman was not physically injured.

• A woman reported Saturday that someone stole her disabled 1985 Chevrolet G10 van from her yard. She last saw it there on May 29. The van is valued at $1,500.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two people are facing one count each of second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy following an incident on Sunset Street.

Melissa Braxton Fields, 50, of Rivelon Road, Orangeburg and Michael Carl Kemmerlin, 41, of Deer Pond Road, Cope, were taken into custody on Monday.

Warrants accuse the pair of entering a home without permission and taking some household items.

Officers located the pair not long after the alleged burglary was reported.

If convicted, Fields and Kemmerlin each face up to 10 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone broke into a man’s office at the American Legion Post 4, located at 1033 Riverside Drive. The man reported the burglary on Saturday.

He noticed his office door had been pried open when he arrived in the morning.

The following items were stolen: an Apple iPad issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, a first-aid kit and a trucker travel bag.

The value of the stolen items is $3,055.

• Someone stole a disabled 2008 brown/burgundy GMC Yukon parked in a Rome Street yard.

The theft was reported on Sunday. The SUV owner last saw it there two days prior.

The Yukon is valued at $15,000.

• The following items were stolen from a Duncan Street home on Sunday: $900 in cash, bracelet, earrings and a jewelry chain.

The items are valued at $1,300.