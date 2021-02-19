St. Matthews man accused of rape

A St. Matthews man is accused of raping a woman in an Orangeburg motel room, according to a warrant from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Christopher Andrew Jackson, 33, of 110 Daylilly Lane, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was taken into custody Thursday.

His accuser alleged that Jackson raped her on Jan. 24 while they were left alone in an Orangeburg motel room on John C. Calhoun Drive.

The woman told public safety officers that someone else was going to stay in the motel room with her and Jackson, but the other person left to get some food for everyone.

While the other person was away, Jackson allegedly raped the woman. A warrant alleges that Jackson’s accuser “rebuffed numerous sexual advances” by him.

The woman sought treatment at the Lexington County Medical Center.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 30 years in prison.

