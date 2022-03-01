St. Matthews man accused of murdering Orangeburg man

An 18-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of killing one man and trying to kill another in the Orangeburg area.

Deamonta Saquandra Davis, of 113 Peace Lily Lane, is facing one count each of murder and attempted murder. He was taken into custody Monday.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man in his home and injuring a 22-year-old Orangeburg man.

“We’ve remained on this since the minute we were called,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “The result is one individual has been taken into custody.”

Deputies responded to 127 Woodridge Lane after a caller reported a shooting incident at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The front glass of the mobile home was shattered, an incident report states.

Once inside, deputies found the 43-year-old resident slumped over the couch.

He had a semi-automatic handgun sitting at his right side, the report states. The man had blood on his chest and face.

In the backyard, deputies located the 22-year-old man, who had a gunshot wound to the groin area.

Deputies located shell casings in the living room and kitchen areas of the home.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the name of the deceased 43-year-old man.

On Tuesday morning, Davis appeared before an Orangeburg County magistrate for an arraignment on his charges. A circuit judge may consider setting Davis’ bond at a later date.

Davis remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Davis faces up to life in prison.

Ravenell said investigators are seeking one other suspect in the case.

If anyone has any information in the case, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.”

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

