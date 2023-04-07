A 54-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of pocketing deposits for fiberglass swimming pools instead of passing the money to the manufacturer. His attorney blames supply chain issues.

Thomas Wayne Riley, who goes by Wayne, of 839 True Blue Road, is facing eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued over $10,000 each.

Warrants accuse Riley of using the deposits for personal use such as tuitions for his children at Clemson University and Calhoun Academy, as well as airline tickets and fishing trips to Alabama and Louisiana.

The alleged offenses occurred between June 3, 2021 and June 8, 2022 when Riley was operating as Lowcountry Fiberglass Pools LLC.

Accompanied by his attorney, Ian Duggan, Riley surrendered to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

He appeared in bond court before Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom a couple of hours later.

Some of those who claimed to have been fleeced by Riley spoke during the bond hearing.

David Lilly, of Bluffton, told the court he’d paid Riley to install a pool for his wife. Lilly’s wife planned to use the pool for therapeutic purposes following multiple surgeries.

Lilly said the $16,518 check he paid to Riley on Sept. 14, 2022 was cashed the next day.

The couple’s pool was never installed, he claimed.

Greg and Marye Jo Hartley, of Beaufort, told the court about their alleged experience with Riley’s business.

The couple said they paid Riley a deposit of $11,110 on Sept. 16, 2021.

They claim the pool was never installed and, despite numerous calls to Riley, their money wasn’t returned either.

“He hid like a coward and would not come forward,” Marye Jo Hartley told the court.

In late December 2022, she left two messages for Riley. In one, Harley said “Wayne, we know something’s up. We’re not angry. We’re not upset, but we need to work together. We need to know how we can correct this and move forward.”

She claims he never returned those phone calls.

She’s started a Facebook page so anyone else who claims they had similar experiences with Riley’s business can discuss concerns.

The grand total of money Riley allegedly pocketed, based on the eight charges he currently faces, is around $150,000.

Bloom said in court, “Bank records show Mr. Riley was using other people’s money to pay for what was obviously non-business expenses.”

“Paying your child’s tuition at Clemson with someone else’s pool money is not a valid expense. Paying your children’s tuition at Calhoun Academy is not a proper business expense. Fishing trips to Louisiana and Alabama are not proper business expenses,” Bloom said.

Duggan told the court that the customers ordered the pools during the COVID-19 pandemic and there were delays in production during that time.

Bloom noted that investigators have reached out to the Georgia-based pool manufacturing company. The company told them there weren’t any supply chain issues during that time, he said.

Bloom set Riley’s bond at $80,000 cash or surety.

As part of Riley’s bond conditions, Bloom stipulated that if Riley continues in self-employment, he must report every business transaction to the sheriff’s office.

He also ordered Riley to report to the sheriff’s office copies of any new corporations he may file with the S.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

If Riley is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the charges.