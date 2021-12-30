 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

St. George murder suspect found in Orangeburg County

A suspect in a St. George shooting death was located in Orangeburg County on Thursday morning, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Lt. Rick Carson.

John Stanford Johnson, 43, of 295 Maxwell Road, Harleyville, remains at the L.C. Knight Dorchester County Detention Center on a murder charge.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Edwin Monteze Boyd, of Davis Terrace, St. George, around 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The shooting took place on the 500 block of Shady Grove Road in St. George.

Boyd’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a gray Lexus sedan in a nearby ditch.

Deputies attempted life-saving methods on the man until Dorchester County Fire and EMS medics arrived and took over the efforts, but the man died.

Deputies located three shell casings about 300 feet south of the Lexus.

DSCO detectives, S.C Law Enforcement Division agents and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Johnson into custody without incident, Carson said.

John Stanford Johnson

Johnson

 DORCHESTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man dies following Cordova shooting

Man dies following Cordova shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News