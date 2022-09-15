St. George man guilty of trafficking cocaine

Brian Edward Rivers, 38, of St. George, has been sentenced by Circuit Judge Maite Murphy to 22 years in prison for trafficking cocaine, according to a release from 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe’s office.

After three days of trial, Rivers pleaded guilty to the offense prior to closing arguments.

In October 2020, Rivers was stopped by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Interstate 26 for speeding.

The officer immediately smelled raw marijuana upon approaching the vehicle, the release said.

A search was done of the vehicle. Officers claimed they found over 400 grams of raw marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, two digital scales, an S&W 9 mm handgun with a laser attachment and individual plastic bags.

Additionally, Rivers was found to have $9,555 in cash on his person, the release said.

Rivers had one prior federal drug conviction for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine and hydrocodone, as well as a weapons offense.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Shannon Elliott with Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne sitting as second chair.

The solicitor’s office thanked the S.C. Highway Patrol, Charleston Police Department and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for their help and investigation of this case.