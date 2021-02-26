 Skip to main content
St. George man accused of sexual exploitation of minors
Morris Emory Pate, 51, of St. George is facing 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pate. Investigators allege Pate distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Pate is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office took Pate into custody.

Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Morris Emory Pate

Pate

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D
