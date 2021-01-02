St. George man accused of killing father

A St. George man is accused of killing his father, 76-year-old retired attorney James “Jim” Bell, on New Year’s Day.
St. George Police Chief Brett Camp said Jason Bell, 48, is charged with murder. He’s housed at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
“Mr. Bell was shot in the head twice in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. It was determined after an investigation that while Mr. Bell, 76, was asleep in his chair in the living room of his residence, his son, Jason, came downstairs and shot his father before returning upstairs,” Camp said in a Saturday afternoon press release.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers pronounced Bell dead at the family’s residence on Kelly Drive.
Camp said he’ll speak with the 1st Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office before disclosing the motive in the case.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.