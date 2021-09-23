Springfield shooting victim identified

A 26-year-old Salley man is facing multiple charges after the shooting death of a Springfield man on Sunday morning.
Tydavian Lamontre Pough, of 528 Waterwheel Road, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Tevin Daniels, 29, of Springfield Road, “died of a gunshot wound to the chest,” according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.
The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m., according to warrants.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said the incident happened at a party.
Investigators took Pough into custody on Thursday. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
A candlelight vigil and balloon release event honoring Daniels will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Goodland Park, located at 1404 Springfield Road.
Candles and balloons will be provided, according to event organizers.
Individuals may also bring their own candles and balloons.
If Pough is convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.
