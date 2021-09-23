Springfield shooting victim identified

A 26-year-old Salley man is facing multiple charges after the shooting death of a Springfield man on Sunday morning.

Tydavian Lamontre Pough, of 528 Waterwheel Road, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

“This was a senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Tevin Daniels, 29, of Springfield Road, “died of a gunshot wound to the chest,” according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m., according to warrants.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said the incident happened at a party.

Investigators took Pough into custody on Thursday. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release event honoring Daniels will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Goodland Park, located at 1404 Springfield Road.

Candles and balloons will be provided, according to event organizers.