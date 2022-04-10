Springfield murder suspect guilty in rape

An Orangeburg County jury convicted a 28-year-old Springfield man of kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and battery and carjacking last month.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Michael Deangelo Corbitt, of Kingland Drive, to 16 years in prison.

Corbitt was given credit for having already served 1,152 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. That’s just over three years.

The jury convicted Corbitt on charges stemming from a Sept. 23, 2018 incident.

Corbitt kidnapped, raped and physically assaulted a woman.

Witnesses saw a woman screaming and waving for help from inside a black Nissan sedan. They also saw her bleeding from her mouth.

By the time some men tried to intervene, the woman had been thrown from the vehicle.

Corbitt was arrested in the incident on Jan. 4, 2019.

An Orangeburg County magistrate set Corbitt’s bond at $16,000 and he bonded out the same day.

On Jan. 12, 2019, Springfield juvenile Dominique Amaker was shot to death.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege Corbitt is responsible for killing Amaker.

Corbitt has been charged with murder.

According to a warrant, shell casings found on Furtick Road matched those allegedly found at Corbitt’s home.

Corbitt is related to Amaker by marriage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Corbitt’s criminal record includes charges of third-degree assault and battery and kidnapping back on Aug. 8, 2015.

On Nov. 4, 2015, a jury convicted him of third-degree assault and battery.

Prosecutors dismissed the kidnapping charge after a grand jury didn’t indict him, according to online court records.

Back in 2016, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Corbitt with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges on March 21, 2018.

If convicted of Amaker’s murder, Corbitt faces up to life in prison.

