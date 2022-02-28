Springfield man accused of setting fire to home

LEXINGTON – An Orangeburg County man is accused of using a water bottle filled with gasoline to set fire to a Pelion home Saturday.

Tracy Lynn Stogner, 56, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, second-degree arson, stalking and using a destructive device, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on evidence deputies documented at the scene and witness interviews, Stogner lit and tossed a water bottle containing gasoline through a window into a home on Pelion Road early Saturday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

“Stogner started a fire and it resulted in significant property damage to the home,” Koon said.

Stogner, a resident of Springfield, allegedly followed a woman to her home from a nearby store. Deputies said Stogner had a previous relationship with the woman.

“Stogner had left the scene before we got there,” Koon said. “We tracked him down later Saturday and arrested him without incident.”

Stogner is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1