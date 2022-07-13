Speeds reach 130 in vehicle pursuit begun in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

Speeds reached more than 130 mph as a deputy attempted to stop a car that someone allegedly took earlier during a carjacking incident in Richland County around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers radioed that the alleged driver of the Hyundai was headed to a man’s house in Orangeburg. That man’s family member claimed the driver called her and threatened to shoot up her house and burn it down if she didn’t tell him the man’s location.

The chase started on Shillings Bridge Road after the owner of the stolen 2015 Hyundai Genesis reported that her Apple watch was in it.

The watch’s GPS feature allowed the owner of the car to provide details of the car’s location to authorities.

A deputy found the car on a street near Shillings Bridge Road, allegedly the same street where the man’s family member lived.

Deputies attempted to stop the car there, but it sped off, turning right on Lake Edisto Drive, toward North Road, reaching over 80 mph, according to an incident report.

The pursuit then went onto Kennerly Road and speeds continued over 80 mph.

After remaining on Kennerly Road for a little while, the car then turned onto Nandina Trail, where it turned around and began to drive toward the pursuing deputy.

Another deputy took over the pursuit as it continued from Nanadina Trail and left onto Burke Road.

A deputy noted that the driver had some handling issues, but managed to get from Burke Road to Interstate 26 westbound.

The car reached 125 mph on I-26 and a deputy drove over 130 mph to keep sight of it, the report states.

After encountering a construction zone, the deputy ended the pursuit.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 32-year-old Columbia man, is facing the following Orangeburg County charges: possession of a stolen vehicle, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and hit and run resulting in property damage.

In an unrelated report, someone reported that a 2014 black Mercedes was stolen from a North Road residence. The Mercedes is valued at $11,000.