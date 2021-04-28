Specialist studying human remains found near Eutawville

Human skeletal remains found near Eutawville are being studied by a forensic anthropologist, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Wednesday.

He said the office is working with the forensic anthropologist, “in identifying the remains found.”

It’s a process that could take up to a few months, he said. But the coroner’s office is hopeful it won’t take long for the forensic anthropologist to provide more clues about the remains.

A man called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 12:19 p.m. on April 9 to report that he discovered the remains while on his lunch break.

He reported that he was riding down Nelson Ferry Road eating his lunch when he went into a secluded area of the woods to urinate, according to an incident report.

It was there that he discovered the remains.

He left the site, returned to where he’d been working with his brother and asked him to look at what he discovered.

They called law enforcement at that moment, the report states.

Nelson Ferry Road is a historic dirt road that crosses through multiple counties and predates the American Revolution.

