Speakers stolen from Orangeburg classroom
OCSO illustration
LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into a classroom at Whittaker Elementary School and stole a set of Alesis speakers, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The school’s principal reported that she noticed the gate was open when she arrived at the school at 7:15 a.m. Monday.

She looked around, but everything seemed fine, the report states.

A teacher later noticed his classroom window was shattered and a set of Alesis speakers was missing.

A deputy noticed two shattered windows, along with a broken gate lock and a broken padlock in classroom number 85.

The value of the stolen speakers is $200.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2001 tan Chevrolet Silverado parked at a Kennerly Road residence in Orangeburg around 9 a.m. Monday.

The owner told deputies that he left the truck’s engine running, according to an incident report.

The value of the truck is $4,000.

• Someone stole a man’s 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado from a Vance Road residence in Holly Hill.

The man discovered the theft and reported it just before 9 a.m. Monday.

He told deputies that he last saw his truck around 5 p.m. Sunday when he got home from work.

The truck is valued at $1,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

Hillcrest crash

