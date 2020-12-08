Speakers stolen from Orangeburg classroom

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke into a classroom at Whittaker Elementary School and stole a set of Alesis speakers, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The school’s principal reported that she noticed the gate was open when she arrived at the school at 7:15 a.m. Monday.
She looked around, but everything seemed fine, the report states.
A teacher later noticed his classroom window was shattered and a set of Alesis speakers was missing.
A deputy noticed two shattered windows, along with a broken gate lock and a broken padlock in classroom number 85.
The value of the stolen speakers is $200.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2001 tan Chevrolet Silverado parked at a Kennerly Road residence in Orangeburg around 9 a.m. Monday.
The owner told deputies that he left the truck’s engine running, according to an incident report.
The value of the truck is $4,000.
• Someone stole a man’s 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado from a Vance Road residence in Holly Hill.
The man discovered the theft and reported it just before 9 a.m. Monday.
He told deputies that he last saw his truck around 5 p.m. Sunday when he got home from work.
The truck is valued at $1,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.