Speakers stolen from Orangeburg classroom

Someone broke into a classroom at Whittaker Elementary School and stole a set of Alesis speakers, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The school’s principal reported that she noticed the gate was open when she arrived at the school at 7:15 a.m. Monday.

She looked around, but everything seemed fine, the report states.

A teacher later noticed his classroom window was shattered and a set of Alesis speakers was missing.

A deputy noticed two shattered windows, along with a broken gate lock and a broken padlock in classroom number 85.

The value of the stolen speakers is $200.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2001 tan Chevrolet Silverado parked at a Kennerly Road residence in Orangeburg around 9 a.m. Monday.

The owner told deputies that he left the truck’s engine running, according to an incident report.

The value of the truck is $4,000.

• Someone stole a man’s 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado from a Vance Road residence in Holly Hill.