Son rescues mother from house fire in Orangeburg

The son of a Tooky Lane woman rescued his mother after he saw her hanging from a window of her burning home on Wednesday morning, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Cpl. Jonathan Winningham said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The son was driving by the single-wide mobile home and saw smoke and fire.

He also spotted his mother hanging from a window of the home.

“He had to drive a truck he was in over to the window and she was able to get in the back of it,” Winningham said.

The woman’s son called 911 at 8:35 a.m. and public safety officers were on the scene five minutes later.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the front porch fully involved with fire. The home’s front door and a window had already burned.

“There was a lot of visible fire and smoke,” Winningham said.

Ten to 12 ODPS personnel responded to the scene along with members of the Orangeburg County Fire District.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Winningham said.

He said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

