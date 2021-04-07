'Something you don't want to ... go through': Edisto baseball player, 14, dies in ATV accident

King told parents that students also received an email letting them know of the teen’s passing.

“We encourage you to speak with your student as they process their feelings and emotions,” she said.

She told parents that the school’s counselors are available to students as they cope with feelings of grief, shock and loss.

As for his baseball teammates at Edisto High School, “They’re affected, there’s no doubt. They’re devastated,” Edisto High School’s head baseball coach Seth Cooper said.

“This is something you don’t want to ever have to go through,” he said. “It’s tough and mindboggling.”

“It still doesn’t feel real,” he said

Cooper coached both of the teen’s brothers -- Tyler and Will -- in recent years.

“He was a good kid,” Cooper said. “Wherever you needed him to play, he was able. If we didn’t have a catcher to catch, he was willing to do it. He took everything in stride.”

After Edisto takes on Silver Bluff High School at home on Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m., Cooper said the lights in the stadium will be lowered and a ceremony of light will be held in memory of Alex Rickenbaker.