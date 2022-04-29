Solicitor claims company didn’t report Turner’s alleged bond violations

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe claims that an Orangeburg bonding company didn’t report allegations that Bowen Gray Turner violated his bond.

Pascoe has filed paperwork asking the court to make Illery Bonding Company show why it shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for allegedly not following the Aug. 5, 2019 order of Circuit Judge George McFaddin.

Reginald Illery, owner of the Orangeburg bonding company, said he has “no comment” on the allegations Pascoe filed in the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Turner was under GPS-monitored house arrest for two first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges when the violations allegedly occurred.

The 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office has claimed a review of Turner’s GPS monitoring records allegedly showed repeat violations of his bond, including ignoring curfews and going to places not approved by the court. He allegedly visited golf courses and restaurants in Columbia.

Turner’s attorney, Sen. Brad Hutto, had no comment when the allegations about the bond violations were made.

Turner pleaded guilty in one of the cases before the allegations could be addressed. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, first-degree assault and battery, in an Orangeburg County incident.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Turner under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation. The probation term may not be shortened.

Turner must also comply with the sex offender rules while under probation.

In the other case, Dallas Stoller accused Turner of raping her on Oct.7, 2018 in Bamberg County. Stoller took her life on Nov. 14, 2021 and the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office dropped the charge.

This story is developing.

