SLED: Suspect provided wrong name
SLED: Suspect provided wrong name

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division says it provided an incorrect name for the suspect in last week’s shooting incident at Allen University.

“The suspect connected with the Allen University officer-involved shooting incident tried to manipulate law enforcement by presenting false identification and giving false information as to his identity during his arrest Friday,” SLED said in a press release.

After a fingerprint analysis, SLED says it discovered the suspect was actually Craishun Le Troy Nickens, 25, from Denmark.

“Thus, the previous information released by SLED naming the suspect was incorrect,” the release said.

Nickens allegedly "did point and or present a loaded firearm" at Allen University Officer Matthew Clark on Friday, and Clark shot at him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The officer and Nickens both suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.

SLED has corrected previous warrants associated with the incident. Nickens was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or an adjacent area and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

SLED has also now charged Nickens with felon in possession of a firearm and giving false information to law enforcement.

SLED’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting incident is ongoing.

