The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking the public to help it identify individuals it believes were involved in a shooting incident on the South Carolina State University campus last week.

A student was injured in the Thursday, March 2 shooting incident. According to university officials, the male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

SLED released a video of two people on Friday.

The agency is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting incident to contact SLED’s Low Country Regional Office at 843-782-3822.

S.C. State asked SLED to investigate the shooting.