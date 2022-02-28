SLED probes shooting outside Santee store; patient taken to hospital by helicopter

SANTEE – A Monday morning shooting in Santee left one person with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the front parking area of CM Food Mart, near the entry door. The business is located at 1604 Bass Drive.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident at the request of Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.

Serrano said he asks SLED to assist in each shooting that occurs in the town limits.

“Two juveniles have been identified,” SLED spokesperson Ralph Alphin said.

“No additional information is available at this time while our agents continue to investigate,” Alphin said.

The T&D asked SLED if the seriously injured person was a juvenile, but the agency didn’t respond to the request by press time.

Santee Fire Chief Ed Barnett said crews responded to the scene to assess the needs of two patients.

One of the patients was medivacked to a hospital for treatment, he said. He wouldn’t disclose the nature of patient’s injury.

Another patient was sitting in the rear seat of a Santee police SUV. A contracted ambulance provider arrived at the scene and assessed the male’s condition.

Lake Marion High School went into “lockout” mode two times on Monday, according to Orangeburg County School District spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino.

Earlier on Monday, “All schools in the eastern area of the county were on lockout, including Lake Marion,” Piccolino said.

“The lockouts were prompted by a search for an endangered and potentially armed individual within the area. After the individual was located, all schools resumed to regular operations,” she said.

“Lake Marion upgraded security protocols again shortly thereafter in response to a nearby incident in Santee,” she said.

The distance between Lake Marion High School and the scene of the shooting is about four miles.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.