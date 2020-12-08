SLED probes shooting death; man’s body found near Denmark

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man near Denmark.

Terrell Young of Williston had “several gunshot wounds,” according to Bamberg County Coroner Billy Duncan. Young’s body underwent an autopsy on Tuesday.

SLED is investigating the case at the request of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.

Young visited with family and friends in Bamberg on Friday, Berry said.

“He left around noon to meet with someone,” he added.

“About 3:30 that afternoon, a passerby spotted a silver Hyundai Sonata parked near the intersection of Highway 70 and Church Street. Thinking the car might be disabled, the passerby stopped and walked up to the car, finding a body inside,” Berry said.

“We are treating the case as a homicide,” he added.

