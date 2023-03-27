South Carolina State University has announced additional security measures after shots were fired on campus on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

“The welfare of the campus community is our foremost priority at S.C. State,” President Alexander Conyers said in a Monday release.

“We have devoted considerable resources to both physical enhancements to the campus and additional personnel,” he said. “We also are asking our students and employees to join us in maintaining a safe environment by always remaining alert and aware of their surroundings. The ‘see something, say something’ principle is crucial as we work together to keep everyone safe.”

The university reported that the campus was placed on lockdown about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after campus police received reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

Surveillance video captured photos and license plate information of potential suspects.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

S.C. State asked the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.

According to the university, Conyers’ safety initiatives include the following:

• A “no non-student” visitation policy after 9 p.m. until further assessment.

• An increase in announced and unannounced health and safety checks throughout campus housing.

• The employment of six armed guards certified by SLED to staff campus entry gates and high-risk locations to assist campus police officers during night patrols.

• A 24-hour monitoring center to display activity on campus security cameras.

• Additional lighting and fencing behind Hugine Suites and across campus.

Also, S.C. State says it will:

• Expedite the opening of the Joint Community Policing Station at Goff and Buckley Streets.

• Expedite judiciary processes for students who violate campus security and housing policies.

• Continue enforcing a 10 p.m. noise curfew and vehicle decal checks at entrances.

• Continue enforcing a university policy regarding unauthorized parties and visitors.

The Campus Police Department is available to respond to emergencies at 803-378-4754. Those in need of assistance may also dial 911.

The university’s Counseling and Self-Development Center remains available for anyone needing assistance with personal wellbeing.

The university says that after assuming S.C. State’s leadership in 2021, Conyers began a $1 million initiative to upgrade lighting and security technology, particularly around residence halls and classroom buildings.

The effort included the installation of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes across the campus.