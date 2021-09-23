SLED outlines case against officer

A S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent outlined the allegations against a former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Former ODPS officer David Lance Dukes, 38, is facing the charge of first-degree assault and battery.

Dukes is accused of placing his boot on the back of Clarence Gailyard’s head/neck area and pushing him to the ground in a July 26 incident on Colleton Street. ODPS terminated Dukes.

Dukes was not in attendance at his hearing. He was represented by attorney Shaun Kent.

During Thursday’s hearing in Orangeburg County magistrate’s court, SLED Special Agent Ryan Kelly said the agency believes Dukes “forcibly stomped” Gailyard. SLED claims Gailyard was on his hands and knees at the time.

Gailyard sustained a contusion on his forehead, according to Kelly.

Someone had called officers to the area, claiming they saw a person with a gun.

Officers weren’t able to find a gun.

Kelly said investigators don’t believe anyone had a gun before officers arrived.