SLED chief talks safety in Denmark

• Know your newspaper courier, postal employee and others.

• Watch out for each other’s property and report anything suspicious to police.

• Get more involved in the community.

• Be aware that police need the community’s help. They cannot do it on their own.

• Be willing to be a witness to a crime, not just record it on your cell phone.

• Meet with officials in an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding.

Regarding the relationship between the police and the public, Keel said, “It’s all about respect, trust and partnership. We have to gain your trust and respect. You have to have trust and respect in what we do.”

When asked about helping form neighborhood watch groups in Denmark, Keel said, “We will help in any way we can.”

He said they would do it for the community with the help of Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes. He also said that police rosters are low in cities such as Columbia and Charleston and that 54 percent of officers trained at the Criminal Justice Academy leave law enforcement within five years.

Keel stated there is a statewide need for new law enforcement recruits.