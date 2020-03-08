SLED chief talks safety in Denmark

DENMARK –South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel gave a regional “SLED talk” on community safety Feb. 27.
The event was sponsored by the Lions Club in Denmark. More than 40 citizens and officials gathered in the newly remodeled gymnasium at Denmark-Olar High School for the public forum titled, “Community Safety: What You Can Do”. Shootings, homicides and other crimes in Denmark in the past couple of years have caused concern by citizens, voiced at at-capacity council meetings and special meetings in the city. Local organizations and city council have been seeking solutions for community safety and crime prevention.
Keel mentioned what he called “a very tragic incident” in Denmark in 2019 involving “two people murdered in a robbery,” he said.
He also mentioned that he was SLED chief when the shooting of Walter Scott in North Charleston happened as well as the mass shooting of nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
“We have had many tragic incidents in the S.C. Lowcountry,” he said.
Keel said that when he was told of Scott’s situation, he called Dr. Lonnie Randolph, president of the state NAACP at the time, whom he had gotten to know before these incidents.
He said that he told Randolph, “Doctor, I need your help. I need you to help me keep peace in the community.”
Keel stated that Randolph said there would be peace in the community.
“When an incident like what happened with Walter Scott or the Emmanuel Nine happens, if we (Dr. Randolph and I) didn’t already have a relationship, I could not pick up the phone and call him,” Keel said.
“We need to meet each other in an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding,” he said.
When asked about local college students who community members may not know and the roles some of the students have allegedly played in incidents in the community, Keel said, “You want to welcome college students into the community. Some communities have events where the college students are invited.”
“It (the presence of colleges) doesn’t just impact Denmark. It also affects Columbia and Clemson. You are going to have some people who are not at college for the right reason,” he said.
Speaking of the youth, state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said that unlike farmers, sometimes we blame the seed but not the soil. He and others said there should be more outreach by adults in the community to the youth.
Keel gave some tips on community safety and crime prevention, including:
• Lock your doors when you leave the house.
• Get deadbolt locks. “Burglars don’t like deadbolt locks.”
• Do not hide keys outside in fake rocks, under a mat, or on a hook. “Burglars look for those fake rocks.”
• Trim back hedges and shrubs. “Burglars use them as hiding places.”
• Do not leave valuables such as purses or laptops in vehicles.
• Do not leave any type of gun or fire-arm in your car or truck.
“I was talking with the chief -- 31 guns from individuals they arrested had been stolen from unlocked cars.”
• Turn some lights and television on if you are going out to dinner.
• Get an alarm system and/or video surveillance.
• Communicate with your neighbors and the community. Get to know them better and know their children’s names.
• Get involved in your own children’s activities.
• Set limits on the places children or youth can go.
• Be vigilant about knowing who comes in and out of your neighborhood.
• Be aware of the people who belong in the community and who do not belong in the community.
• Know your newspaper courier, postal employee and others.
• Watch out for each other’s property and report anything suspicious to police.
• Get more involved in the community.
• Be aware that police need the community’s help. They cannot do it on their own.
• Be willing to be a witness to a crime, not just record it on your cell phone.
• Meet with officials in an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding.
Regarding the relationship between the police and the public, Keel said, “It’s all about respect, trust and partnership. We have to gain your trust and respect. You have to have trust and respect in what we do.”
When asked about helping form neighborhood watch groups in Denmark, Keel said, “We will help in any way we can.”
He said they would do it for the community with the help of Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes. He also said that police rosters are low in cities such as Columbia and Charleston and that 54 percent of officers trained at the Criminal Justice Academy leave law enforcement within five years.
Keel stated there is a statewide need for new law enforcement recruits.
Denmark Lions Club President Ricky Dansby said, “Let’s improve our community … that is the whole focus of” the Lions Club.
Earlier, following the invocation, Keel said, “If we would put our good Lord back into what we do every day, we would not have the problems that we do.”
Keel said there may soon be more involvement from SLED with faith-based communities.
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com.