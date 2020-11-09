 Skip to main content
SLED assisting in search for suspect in officer-involved shooting
breaking

SLED logo

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching near North for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed a SLED helicopter is near the town of North to assist in the search for a suspect.

The department is assisting the Springfield Police Department in the search.

Further details were not immediately available.

Crosby said more details on the incident will most likely be released by day's end.

