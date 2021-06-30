SLED: Armed man killed in confrontation with Calhoun County deputies

An armed man was shot and killed Wednesday during a confrontation with Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

SLED is investigating the incident.

Deputies were in the process of serving an arrest warrant when the incident took place, according to SLED.

SLED said the suspect was shot and killed during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. SLED says its goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances.

Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Calhoun County was the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021.

In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. None involved the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

