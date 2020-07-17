Slain repairman ID’d; suspect makes court appearance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 63-year-old appliance repairman, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night, has been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle announced late Thursday that Michael L. Gordon, of Weeping Willow Drive, Orangeburg, died “from an alleged shooting that occurred on Irvin Street.”

Fogle said Gordon’s body was expected to undergo an autopsy on Friday.

On Thursday, Jermaine Maurice Jackson, 43, of 1799 Sawaga St., Orangeburg, appeared in court, where an Orangeburg County magistrate formally arraigned him on the charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Jackson remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.

Jackson’s first appearance in the Court of General Sessions is Sept. 28.

On Tuesday just after 9 p.m., Gordon and a worker were finishing a service call at an Irving Street residence.

The worker had already exited the home and was waiting for Gordon in the passenger seat of their truck when he heard a “loud pop” and saw Gordon stumble out of the residence, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.