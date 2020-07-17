Slain repairman ID’d; suspect makes court appearance

The 63-year-old appliance repairman, who was shot and killed on Tuesday night, has been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle announced late Thursday that Michael L. Gordon, of Weeping Willow Drive, Orangeburg, died “from an alleged shooting that occurred on Irvin Street.”
Fogle said Gordon’s body was expected to undergo an autopsy on Friday.
On Thursday, Jermaine Maurice Jackson, 43, of 1799 Sawaga St., Orangeburg, appeared in court, where an Orangeburg County magistrate formally arraigned him on the charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Jackson remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
Jackson’s first appearance in the Court of General Sessions is Sept. 28.
On Tuesday just after 9 p.m., Gordon and a worker were finishing a service call at an Irving Street residence.
The worker had already exited the home and was waiting for Gordon in the passenger seat of their truck when he heard a “loud pop” and saw Gordon stumble out of the residence, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Gordon approached the truck and then collapsed to the pavement before he was able to reach the driver’s side.
The worker managed to get Gordon into the truck and drove him to the Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed around 10:30 p.m.
Witnesses inside the home told investigators Gordon had a firearm on his person, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.
The witnesses said Jackson took Gordon’s firearm from him and shot him before he fled the residence, Walker said.
Investigators were able to arrest Jackson at his residence and located a weapon in a concealed location inside of his home, investigators said.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Gordon was well-known not only in the community but to members of the sheriff’s office.
“This is a great loss to this community,” he said. “This man would work hard for his neighbors and customers, sometimes not even charging a penny for his time and effort.”
Investigator Lakesha Gillard is leading the ongoing investigation.
Williams Funeral Home of Elloree is in charge of arrangements for Gordon.
