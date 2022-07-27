 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slain Orangeburg teen ID’d

The 14-year-old who was killed at an Orangeburg home on Monday afternoon has been identified as Drequan Greene, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle on Wednesday.

Fogle said the teen died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter, Andre Shawn Greene, 46, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The accused shooter’s wife, a 40-year-old woman, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

The slain teen, injured woman and suspected shooter each shared the same address of 102 Kemmerlin St. where the shooting occurred.

This story is developing.

Teen killed, woman shot; Orangeburg man, 46, facing murder charge
Andre Greene

Andre Greene is the suspected shooter.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

