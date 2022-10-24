Slain man found in vehicle by Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man was shot in the head and killed in a vehicle near the City of Orangeburg’s spray park over the weekend, according to an incident report.

The body was discovered at 8:17 p.m. Sunday by an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer who was patrolling Riverside Drive.

The officer investigated a vehicle parked near the spray park.

He discovered a man slumped over the console. Blood was inside the vehicle.

Shell casings were on the front passenger side floorboard, but officers didn’t find any firearm in the vehicle.

In addition, the man’s wallet wasn’t at the scene.

Officers discovered where a bullet struck the steering column of the vehicle and recovered bullet fragments on the passenger seat and a mask by the steering wheel.

A city camera at the front gate of the splash pad “may have caught the incident,” the report states.

Officers brought a police dog named Eso to the scene to look for any articles of evidence.

Eso located a pair of toddler shoes along the fence line of the park, but officers determined the shoes were unrelated to the case.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the slain man.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.