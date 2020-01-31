{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY Gun

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A Duncan Street home was peppered with bullets around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

Six bullets struck the residence and one struck a truck. No one was injured.

Two adults said they were sitting in a room at the rear of the residence when they heard gunfire erupt at the front of the home.

Officers saw several of the walls were damaged by gunfire.

An officer wrote in his report that he noticed a wooden chair next to the dining room table that was struck and partly shattered.

“The bullet that struck the chair entered through the outside wall just underneath the front window. After striking the chair, it came to a rest under the dining room table. Another bullet struck just above the front door, traveled through the wall, striking the ceiling, ricocheted off the wall twice and landed on the floor in the back room fully intact,” the report said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments