Six accused of rioting in Orangeburg Walmart Neighborhood Market

Six females are accused of taking part in a June 11 riot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Orangeburg.

Last week, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced it was seeking two women who’d not yet been arrested.

The two women were taken into custody by the end of the week, City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer van Cleave said.

The females charged in the incident include two 18-year-olds, two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old.

The incident occurred at the Stonewall Jackson Boulevard business just after 8 p.m.

A cashier claimed her sister was in argument with someone and notified the manager, according to an ODPS incident report.

The manager claims she saw the cashier’s sister grab a bottle of detergent and throw it at a group of females.

The group of females then “locked up,” the incident report states.

Someone reported a physical altercation to police, but by the time officers arrived, the six accused females were separated in groups of three from each other, the report states.

Each group told officers they were minding their own business when the opposite group approached them.

Neither group admitted to starting the commotion.

An officer reviewed the store’s video surveillance footage.

The officer alleged in the report that each of the females “were in the middle of the sales floor fighting and throwing items.”

“Besides wigs/hair being snatched from heads and nails being broken, there were no other physical injuries observed,” the officer wrote.

Another officer who viewed the surveillance video claimed in a report, “It’s clear all six subjects listed in the incident report engaged and participated in a fight inside Walmart with a store full of customers, caused a riot, rout and affray which caused terror to the other customers.”

One of the females allegedly told officers that the altercation was in retaliation for a 2021 incident.

Initially, none of the females wished to pursue charges, but in time they changed their minds, the report said

Each of the females are facing one count each of engaging in a riot without a weapon, which is a misdemeanor charge.

On June 30, the parents of the 16-year-old, 19-year-old and 20-year-old brought them to public safety headquarters.

A municipal judge set bonds at $500 each on the 19-year-old and 20-year-old, then released them on their personal recognizance.

Officers released the 16-year-old to her mother.

The other 19-year-old woman was taken into custody on Aug. 10 and the two remaining suspects were taken into custody last week.

If the women are convicted, they each face a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.