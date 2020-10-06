Shots fired near home, Santee middle schooler killed; sister: 14-year-old ‘loved his family’

Following the news, the Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School principal met with faculty and staff during their Tuesday morning break. Shortly thereafter, he shared condolences with the student's family and discussed support services, Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.

"This death is impacting our school community and we are grieving the loss of an Orangeburg County School District student," Glenne Piccolino said. "Our school counselors are supporting students and staff members requesting support at this time."

The principal will make parents, guardians and students aware of the loss this afternoon via phone and email, Glenne Piccolino said.

In a statement on the death, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School Principal Robert Hemby said, "The loss of a classmate can lead to differing reactions from children and are a normal part of the grief process.

“As you prepare to share this loss with your child and monitor his/her response, a document titled ‘Helping Children Cope With Loss’ may be useful."

The document appears on the district's website, ocsdsc.org.

"Should you believe that your student or family would benefit from speaking with our school counselor, please let me or one of your student’s teachers know," Hemby said. “Thank you, in advance, for keeping the student's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and please don’t hesitate to let me know if there is anything that we can do to assist your student."

