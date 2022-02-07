Shots fired into Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone fired shots into an Orangeburg home early Friday.

A Sheppard Lane homeowner reported the shooting at 3 a.m.

She said everyone in the home, including three children and three adults, woke up to the sound of four to five shots fired at the front of the home.

Two bullets struck the home, damaging drywall and a ceiling inside, the report states.

The damage is estimated at $1,000.

None of the people in the home were physically hurt.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a person’s gold Apple iPhone X Max from inside of Walmart, located at 2795 North Road, on Thursday.

The phone is valued at $800.

• A silver and black 9mm SCY CPX-1TT firearm was stolen from a gun case inside a Dragstrip Road home in North on Friday.

The firearm is valued at $415.

