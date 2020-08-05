Shots fired into Orangeburg home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone fired shots into an Orangeburg home around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman and three children inside the home were not injured.

The woman didn’t report the shooting until just after noon because she initially wasn’t certain it was gunfire that woke her up early that morning.

She realized it was gunfire once her three children and a neighbor noticed the damage to her Charleston Highway home.

They found three bullet holes on the exterior of the home and a bullet fragment in the living room.

Deputies found four spent shell casings.

The neighbor said he was asleep during the incident and didn’t hear the gunfire.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Someone stole an Orangeburg man’s moped and cellphone on Tuesday afternoon while he was inside of AutoZone, located at 829 John C. Calhoun Drive.