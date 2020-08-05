Shots fired into Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone fired shots into an Orangeburg home around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman and three children inside the home were not injured.
The woman didn’t report the shooting until just after noon because she initially wasn’t certain it was gunfire that woke her up early that morning.
She realized it was gunfire once her three children and a neighbor noticed the damage to her Charleston Highway home.
They found three bullet holes on the exterior of the home and a bullet fragment in the living room.
Deputies found four spent shell casings.
The neighbor said he was asleep during the incident and didn’t hear the gunfire.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole an Orangeburg man’s moped and cellphone on Tuesday afternoon while he was inside of AutoZone, located at 829 John C. Calhoun Drive.
The man’s cellphone was inside of the moped.
The moped is black and has duct tape all over the front of it. It also has a temporary tag.
The value of the moped and cellphone is $700.
