Shots fired into Orangeburg home, vehicle

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot up a home and a vehicle on Trell Lane just after midnight Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Three people, including a 2-year-old girl, were sleeping inside the home when the sound of gunfire and bullets striking the house woke them up.

Bullets went through the walls of the living room. Two bullets hit a 2007 Dodge Magnum.

A “trail of shell casings the length of the yard” was left behind, the report said.

The residents were not injured.

Victims’ advocates escorted the family to a safe location for the rest of the night.

In other reports:

• A Santee church received large internet bills even though its Verizon WiFi hotspot is missing, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Providence Baptist Church, on Mt. Olive Road, purchased the WiFi hotspot device for use during church services.

A church representative reported Sunday he received a bill on July 19 in the amount of $340.